German police investigate reports of alleged match-fixing in lower-league soccer games

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Police in Germany are investigating potential match-fixing in lower-league soccer games after a newspaper reported that the scores of allegedly fixed games may have been sold online for betting purposes. The Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper reported Friday that message logs detailed the apparent sale on the “dark web” of information about up to 17 games ranging from the third division to regionalized fifth-tier competitions. Police in the southwestern state of Saarland said they were investigating one game which had taken place there. Police in the state of Hesse told news agency dpa they were examining two more.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.