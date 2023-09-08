Germán Márquez gets $20 million, 2-year deal with Rockies as he recovers from Tommy John surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Germán Márquez agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies for 2024-25, a deal that allows him to remain with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is in the final season of a $43 million, five-year contract that included a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout. He was 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season before surgery on May 12 with Rockies medical director Dr. Thomas Noonan. Márquez’s new deal calls for $10 million in each of the next two seasons.

