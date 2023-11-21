German ice hockey player who won Olympic silver medal is banned for 4 years in a doping case

BONN, Germany (AP) — German hockey player Yannic Seidenberg has been banned for four years in a doping case. He had played on the German national hockey team that won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The German National Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday that the German Court of Arbitration for Sport had imposed the ban on Seidenberg. He can file an appeal. The 39-year-old Seidenberg was a forward on the German team that surprisingly reached the gold-medal game in 2018 before losing to the Russian team. The ban does not affect that Olympic medal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.