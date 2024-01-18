German downhill skier Thomas Dressen to retire after injuries take their toll

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — German downhill skier Thomas Dressen will retire at the age of 30 because of the lingering effects of repeated injuries. The German news agency dpa reports that Dressen will race one last time in Saturday’s downhill in Kitzbuehel. A statement from the German ski federation confirmed he was retiring but didn’t specify exactly when. Dressen has five career wins in World Cup downhill races. He placed a career-high second in the World Cup downhill standings in 2020. Dressen says the injuries he has suffered over the course of his career have left him unable to stay competitive with the world’s top skiers.

