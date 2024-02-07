German Cup quarterfinal game between Saarbruecken and Gladbach called off after heavy rain

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — The German Cup quarterfinal game between Saarbruecken and Borussia Moenchengladbach was called off shortly before kickoff after heavy rain left the field waterlogged. Third-division club Saarbruecken already knocked out Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and was seeking another upset against Gladbach. The field had large puddles and quickly turned to mud in areas where players were warming up. Referee Florian Badstübner said in televised comments that the field was not fit for play and represented an injury risk.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.