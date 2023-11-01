German court issues penalty order against Zverev over allegation he caused bodily harm to a woman

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has issued a penalty order against tennis player Alexander Zverev over allegations he caused bodily harm to a woman. A statement from the courts service issued Tuesday said a court in Berlin issued the order on Oct. 2 and that it includes a requirement for Zverev to pay fines amounting to 450,000 euros. The statement says he is accused of physically abusing and damaging the health of a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. The statement says Zverev is contesting the order and that the case will likely go to trial. Penalty orders are used in Germany as a means of resolving some criminal cases without going to trial, if the suspect does not contest the order.

