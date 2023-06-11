German broadcaster hits back after sexist abuse targets female Champions League commentator

BERLIN (AP) — German broadcaster ZDF has hit back at sexist insults on social media targeting Claudia Neumann after she became the first woman in Germany to commentate on the men’s Champions League final. ZDF sports editor Yorck Polus says constructive criticism “is completely fine” but adds that “the huge outpouring of hate and insults made against her is totally unacceptable.” The 59-year-old Neumann’s name was trending already on Twitter in Germany even before kickoff of the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night.

