Georgios Koutsias scores late to rally Fire to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Georgios Koutsias scored in the 75th minute with an assist from Kellyn Acosta after both players entered as substitutes three minutes earlier, sparking the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Koutsias, a 20-year-old forward, headed in a crossing pass from Kellyn Acosta off a corner kick for his second goal of the season for Chicago (7-14-8) and the fifth of his two-year career. The Fire took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute on Thomas Barlow’s first goal of the season — off a rebound — and carried it into halftime. Dennis Gjengaar pulled the Red Bulls (10-6-13) even with a goal two minutes into the second half. Dante Vanzeir notched his 10th assist on the 20-year-old’s second goal of his rookie season.

