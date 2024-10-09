Georgia’s Smart suspends Young 1 day after arrest on assault on unborn child, battery charges

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has suspended wide receiver Colbie Young for an indefinite period of time. The suspension was announced one day after Young’s arrest on two battery charges and one charge of assault on an unborn child. The arrest followed an altercation with a 20-year-old woman who told Athens-Clarke County police she is Young’s ex-girlfriend. Smart said he met with Young on Wednesday morning. Young is not expected to be available when No. 5 Georgia plays Mississippi State on Saturday. Young had three catches for a team-leading 51 yards in last week’s 31-13 win over Auburn.

