Georgia’s Smart calls his backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia backup safety Jake Pope has issued an apology after a video of him appearing to celebrate after the Bulldogs’ 28-10 loss at Mississippi on the field with Rebels fans drew sharp criticism from Georgia coach Kirby Smart. In the video, a smiling Pope was seen jumping up and down people he said were longtime family friends from his hometown of Buford, Georgia. Smart on Monday said “what an idiot” and “just stupid.” Georgia dropped nine spots to No. 11 in The AP Top 25 and play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.