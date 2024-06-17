Georgia’s players trying to snap out of their dream ahead of historic first match at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Georgia’s first ever qualification for a major soccer tournament was the realization of an ambition the country has had since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Willy Sagnol’s task has been to drill into his players that it’s just the beginning. Georgia’s French coach says his players “had a feeling they were living a dream, but the dream has to stop at some point.” That point will come on Tuesday when the team from the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million plays Turkey in their opening game of the European Championship in Dortmund. The Georgian people are whipped up to a frenzy ahead of the biggest moment in their soccer history amid protests and political turmoil back home.

