Georgia’s Kirby Smart adds James Coley, Josh Crawford to offensive staff

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has hired James Coley as wide receivers coach and Josh Crawford as running backs coach and run game coordinator. Coley replaces Bryan McClendon, now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach. Crawford replaces newly named Georgia State coach Dell McGee. Coley is making his second career move in two months after he was named South Carolina’s wide receivers coach on Jan. 12. Coley previously coached Georgia’s wide receivers from 2016-17 and worked with quarterbacks in 2018-19 while also serving as offensive coordinator in his last year with the Bulldogs.

