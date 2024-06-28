Georgia’s Euro 2024 squad promised more than $10 million by billionaire ex-prime minister

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s soccer team is in line for an unexpected payday at Euro 2024 after a billionaire former prime minister promised to pay out more than $10 million following its surprise win over Portugal. The Georgian team can double its money with another win over Spain on Sunday in the round of 16. Bidzina Ivanishvili founded the ruling Georgian Dream party and is now its honorary chairman. He announced the bonus in a statement carried by Imedi TV on Thursday and said that an equally large sum would be paid out to the team if Georgia beats Spain.

