Georgia’s Dumas-Johnson charged with reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson has been arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing. Dumas-Johnson was the second-leading tackler for the 2022 national championship team. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Dumas-Johnson was released Wednesday night after posting a combined bond of $4,000 — $2,500 for racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for reckless driving. The arrest on the misdemeanor charges followed a Jan. 10 incident in Athens. That was a day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game. Dumas-Johnson was a second-team selection to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team after recording 70 tackles.

