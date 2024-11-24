Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova, Columbia’s Michael Zheng win NCAA singles titles

WACO, Texas (AP) — Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova and Columbia’s Michael Zheng have won NCAA singles tennis in Waco, Texas. Vidmanova, a 21-year-old senior from the Czech Republic, beat DJ Bennett of Auburn 6-3, 6-3 for the Bulldogs’ first women’s singles championship since 2010. Zheng defeated Ozan Baris of Michigan State 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to become the first Ivy League player to collect an NCAA men’s singles crown since 1922.

