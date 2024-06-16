Georgia’s Charlie Condon wins Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Georgia’s Charlie Condon is the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as the national player of the year in college baseball after leading the country in home runs and batting average. Condon batted .433 and hit 37 homers, the most by a Division I player since Lance Berkman of Rice had 41 in 1997. Condon played first and third base and in the outfield and committed just four errors on 163 chances. The consensus first team All-American and Southeastern Conference player of the year became the first Georgia player to win the Howser Trophy. It is awarded by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

