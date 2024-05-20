Georgia’s Charlie Condon named SEC player of year; Smith is top pitcher and Mingione coach of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Georgia’s Charlie Condon is the Southeastern Conference player of the year. Condon is the nation’s leading hitter. League coaches picked Arkansas’ Hagen Smith as the top pitcher and Kentucky’s Nick Mingione as SEC coach of the year. Condon leads the nation with a .451 batting average and a Georgia-record 35 home runs, second-most in SEC single season history. He enters the SEC Tournament on a 24-game hitting streak. Smith leads the nation with a 1.52 ERA. Mingione led the Wildcats to their second SEC regular-season title.

