Georgia’s Brock Bowers is listed as a tight end, but he can shine anywhere

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brock Bowers is a player who defies labels. The Georgia depth chart lists him as a tight end. But there are times when he looks like the fastest receiver on the field. Other times, one would swear he’s one of the best running backs in the country. Bowers is a big reason the Bulldogs have won two straight national championships. They open the season Saturday against Tennessee-Martin as an overwhelming favorite to pull off an unprecedented three-peat. Heading into his third season between the hedges, the California native already has put together a career’s worth of highlight-reel plays.

