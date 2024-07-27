Georgian shooter becomes the first 10-time female Olympian. She made her debut for the Soviet Union

By The Associated Press
Georgia's Nino Salukvadze competes in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup]

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze has become the first woman to compete at 10 Olympic Games in a career which began representing the Soviet Union. Salukvadze has competed at every Summer Olympics since 1988, when she won gold as a 19-year-old Soviet prodigy. She set a record when she stepped into the shooting range for qualification in the women’s 10-meter air pistol Saturday. Salukvadze placed 38th and didn’t advance to Sunday’s eight-shooter final. She gets another shot at a medal Friday in the 25-meter pistol event.

