Georgian shooter becomes the first 10-time female Olympian. She made her debut for the Soviet Union

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze has become the first woman to compete at 10 Olympic Games in a career which began representing the Soviet Union. Salukvadze has competed at every Summer Olympics since 1988, when she won gold as a 19-year-old Soviet prodigy. She set a record when she stepped into the shooting range for qualification in the women’s 10-meter air pistol Saturday. Salukvadze placed 38th and didn’t advance to Sunday’s eight-shooter final. She gets another shot at a medal Friday in the 25-meter pistol event.

