Georgia WR-PR Mekhi Mews enters transfer portal

Georgia’s Mekhi Mews has entered the transfer portal. Mews came to the Bulldogs as a walk-on and carved out a significant role on offense and special teams. The receiver and punt returner played in all 13 games this season, finishing with 13 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Mews ranked 18th nationally in punt returns with a 10.2-yard average on 20 returns, including a 69-yard TD against Ball State. He also split kick return duties with Dillon Bell, averaging 26.8 yards. Mews has two years of eligibility remaining.

