Georgia women advance to SEC quarters, beat Auburn 63-47

By The Associated Press
Georgia's Alisha Lewis (23) passes the ball past Auburn's Sydney Shaw (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 14 of her 18 points in the second quarter, Alisha Lewis had a career-high 12 assists with eight points and five steals and No. 7 seed Georgia eased past 10th-seeded Auburn 63-47 in the SEC Tournament. Georgia (21-10) moves to the quarterfinals on Friday to face fourth-ranked LSU, which won the only regular-season meeting when Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds in an 82-77 overtime victory on Feb. 2. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 10 games with the only losses coming at top-five teams LSU and South Carolina.

