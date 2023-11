ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points and hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and Georgia pulled away to beat North Carolina Central, 64-54. Georgia won its second straight game after opening the season with an 82-71 loss to Oregon.

