Georgia uses balanced attack to hold off High Point 66-58

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Silas Demary Jr. had 12 points in a balanced attack and Frank Anselem-Ibe and RJ Melendez came off the bench to spark two second-half runs to help Georgia hold off High Point 66-58. Demary made 4 of 7 shots and both of his 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (7-3) notched their fifth straight win and improved to 6-0 at home this season. Demary added six rebounds and four assists. Melendez had 11 points and seven rebounds. Russel Tchewa scored 11 with six boards. Trae Benham had 15 points to lead High Point (8-4) to a 33-30 lead at halftime.

