Georgia transfer Trevor Etienne’s bid for starting RB job could be at risk following DUI charge

An arrest on drunken driving and other charges could endanger Trevor Etienne’s projected role as Georgia’s new starting running back only months after his transfer from Florida. Jail records show Athens-Clarke County police arrested Etienne early Sunday on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield. A Georgia official says the school is gathering additional information about the charges. According to Georgia’s team policy, athletes convicted of DUI face a suspension of at least one game.

