Georgia transfer Trevor Etienne’s bid for starting RB job could be at risk following DUI charge

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Florida running back Trevor Etienne, right, tries to get past McNeese State defensive back Jadden Matthews (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday, March 24, 2024, on drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges, jail records show. Etienne is a midyear transfer from Florida, where he led the Gators with nine touchdowns in 2023 and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

An arrest on drunken driving and other charges could endanger Trevor Etienne’s projected role as Georgia’s new starting running back only months after his transfer from Florida. Jail records show Athens-Clarke County police arrested Etienne early Sunday on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield. A Georgia official says the school is gathering additional information about the charges. According to Georgia’s team policy, athletes convicted of DUI face a suspension of at least one game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.