Georgia Tech’s Key insists ‘zero call’ has been made on QB King’s status against Virginia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key says injured quarterback Haynes King’s status for Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech has not been determined. King was held out of last Saturday’s 31-13 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame with an apparent right shoulder injury. Key said last week King was day to day and would be a game-time decision. King was not in uniform for the game, making it appear he was not close to being able to play. Key denied King already has been ruled out against Virginia Tech. Key says “there’s been zero call made on that.”

