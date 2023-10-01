Georgia Tech’s Key demotes Thacker as defensive coordinator following loss to Bowling Green

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key shook up his defensive staff a day after the Yellow Jackets gave up 38 unanswered points in a 38-27 loss to underdog Bowling Green. Andrew Thacker, who had been Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will no longer lead the defense. Thacker will coach safeties and Kevin Sherrer was promoted to defensive coordinator. The move by Key came after he said “it’s on me to make changes to get this thing fixed” following Saturday’s home loss. The Yellow Jackets were favored by 22 1/2 points in the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.