Georgia Tech’s Key and Louisville’s Brohm aim to deliver 1st-year spark to alma maters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm are the two new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both are leading their alma maters. Key is taking over after going 4-4 as an interim coach for the Yellow Jackets last season. Brohm is returning after a successful run at Purdue in the Big Ten. Of the last six new head coaches in the ACC dating to 2020, Duke’s Mike Elko last year was the only one to win a bowl game in his debut season.

