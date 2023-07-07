Georgia Tech’s Chris Eubanks hated playing tennis on grass. Now he is in Wimbledon’s third round

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Chris Eubanks has reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 12 seed Cam Norrie at Wimbledon. Eubanks is a 27-year-old who played tennis at Georgia Tech. He is a 6-foot-7 American who has a big serve that he used to hit 21 aces against Norrie on Friday. Eubanks was frustrated with trying to play on grass courts after a loss last month and got some advice from Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters that helped. Eubanks won his first career ATP Tour title the week before Wimbledon — and that came at a tournament played on grass.

