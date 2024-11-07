Georgia Tech wins opener 85-62 over West Georgia behind McCollum’s 18 points and Reeves’ 15

ATLANTA (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 18 points, Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 15 and Georgia Tech won its opener 85-62 against West Georgia. McCollum, a senior transfer from Oklahoma, shot 7 of 12 from the field, made three of Georgia Tech’s seven 3-pointers and had five assists. Reeves finished 6-of-13 shooting. Baye Ndongo added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Georgia Tech. Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded West Georgia 49-25. Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 13 points to lead West Georgia (0-2).

