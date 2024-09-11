Georgia Tech tries to get back on winning track against FCS opponent VMI

Georgia Tech is eager to get back on the winning track after a loss at Syracuse knocked the Yellow Jackets out of the Top 25. They shouldn’t get much of a challenge from FCS opponent VMI, which has given up 76 points while losing its first two games. The Yellow Jackets are trying to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2017. They are led by quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes. The Keydets feature running back Hunter Rice, who is coming off a 166-yard rushing performance against Bucknell.

