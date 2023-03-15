Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech and Florida State will open the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic matchup will mark the second time that two Atlantic Coast Conference teams have opened the season in Ireland. Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14 in the 2016 opener in Dublin. The game is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024 at Aviva Stadium. It’ll be Florida State’s first international game. Georgia Tech will serve as the home team. Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-28 in the 2022 game in Dublin. Navy and Notre Dame are scheduled to play the 2023 opener there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.