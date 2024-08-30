Georgia Tech suddenly seems relevant again after huge win over Florida State

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech suddenly seems relevant again in college football. The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a stunning upset of No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. They are poised to crack the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2015 if they can beat city rival Georgia State in their home opener Saturday night. Coach Brent Key now finds himself walking a fine line between relishing a triumph that energized a long-suffering fan base and keeping his team firmly focused on what’s ahead. Still, the Yellow Jackets can’t help but savor how far they’ve come since Key took over four games into the 2022 season.

