Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remaining

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night. Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled that Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled the ball at the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock. And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a miracle.

