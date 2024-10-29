Georgia Tech names Salem to coach special teams following associate head coach Brumfield’s exit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech associate head coach for special teams Ricky Brumfield, who did not accompany the team to Saturday’s 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech, is no longer with the program. Coach Brent Key has been critical of special teams woes as the Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games. Key confirmed following Saturday’s game that Brumfield was not with the team and didn’t provide a reason for his absence. In a statement released on Tuesday, Georgia Tech did not disclose why Brumfield has been replaced. Tim Salem, a senior advisor to Key, will assume the role of special teams coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.