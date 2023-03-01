Georgia Tech hits 18 3-pointers, beats Syracuse 96-76

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Kelly and Lance Terry each made a season-best seven 3-pointers and combined for 54 points as Georgia Tech rolled in a 96-76 victory over Syracuse. Kelly finished with a career-high 30 points. Terry scored 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant added 20 and Javon Franklin had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC). Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season with its fourth victory in the last five games. Judah Mintz scored 23 points to lead Syracuse (16-14, 9-10), which has lost four straight games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.