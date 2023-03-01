Georgia Tech hits 18 3-pointers, beats Syracuse 96-76

By The Associated Press
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin (4) drives between Syracuse center Jesse Edwards (14) and forward Benny Williams (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Kelly and Lance Terry each made a season-best seven 3-pointers and combined for 54 points as Georgia Tech rolled in a 96-76 victory over Syracuse. Kelly finished with a career-high 30 points. Terry scored 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant added 20 and Javon Franklin had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC). Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season with its fourth victory in the last five games. Judah Mintz scored 23 points to lead Syracuse (16-14, 9-10), which has lost four straight games.

