Georgia Tech finishes strong, knocks off Syracuse 65-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Sturdivant scored 17 points, Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo both had double-doubles and Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse 65-60. Ndongo scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds; Kelly had 16 and 10. After the Yellow Jackets let a 10-point lead slip away, Sturdivant came through with a 3-pointer and they did not give up the lead over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Kelly made a layup and his free throw finished the three-point play for a 62-58 Georgia Tech lead with 31 seconds left. Judah Mintz made a pair for Syracuse, getting the Orange within two with 26 seconds left. Sturdivant made a free throw with 21 seconds left. He missed the second try but Kelly got the rebound, was fouled and made a pair for the five-point lead.

