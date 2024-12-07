Georgia Tech coach Brent Key receives new 5-year contract after 7-5 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has received a new five-year contract after guiding the Yellow Jackets to their best regular season since 2018. The school also approved a five-year extension for athletic director J Batt, keeping them both at Georgia Tech through 2029. Both deals approved by the board of trustees added two years to the original contracts with Key and Batt. The Yellow Jackets are 7-5 after upsetting No. 14 Miami and taking No. 5 Georgia to eight overtimes before losing 44-42 in the regular-season finale. Georgia Tech is in line for its second straight bowl appearance under Key.

