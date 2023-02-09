Georgia Tech beats Notre Dame on Terry’s tip-in at buzzer

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points, the last two on a game-winning tip-in at the buzzer that gave Georgia Tech a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame. With the score tied at 68 with five seconds remaining, the Yellow Jackets’ Kyle Sturdivant drove the left side of the lane and missed a step-back jumper along the baseline. Terry, who had inbounded the ball after a timeout, followed down the left side and delivered a two-handed tip-in for the victory that snapped a nine-game losing streak. Georgia Tech held Notre Dame to 1-of-11 field goal shooting over the final seven minutes and the Yellow Jackets won despite making only 2 of 8 shots down the stretch.

