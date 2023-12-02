Georgia Tech beats No. 7 Duke 72-68, handing Blue Devils their 2nd loss this week to unranked team

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored 21 points and his dunk with 44 seconds remaining pushed Georgia Tech ahead for good as the Yellow Jackets beat No. 7 Duke 72-68 on Saturday, handing the Blue Devils their second loss this week to an unranked team. Miles Kelly had 16 points and Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 14 points for Georgia Tech. Duke trailed most of the game, but the Blue Devils took a brief lead late before falling. Jeremy Roach paced Duke with 20 points, and Kyle Filipowski and Caleb Foster added 12 each.

