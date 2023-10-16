Georgia TE Brock Bowers is having ankle surgery. He likely will be sidelined at least a month

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers is expected to be sidelined at least a month after sustaining a high ankle sprain that will require surgery. Georgia announced that Bowers will have surgery on his left ankle after he hobbled off the field in the first half of a victory at Vanderbilt this past weekend. Bowers’ injury puts a damper on Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title, though he could return late in the season. He is expected to undergo what is known as a TightRope procedure, which lessens the recovery time to four to six weeks.

