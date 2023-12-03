Georgia State, Utah State look to post winning season when they meet at the Potato Bowl

Georgia State and Utah State are headed in opposite directions as the Panthers have lost five straight while the Aggies have won three of their four games. But both 6-6 teams have a chance at a winning season when they play in the Idaho Potato Bowl. The game takes place on Dec. 23 in Boise, Idaho. This is the first meeting between the schools. It is also Georgia State’s first time appearing in this bowl game. The Aggies will make their fifth trip to the Potato Bowl.

