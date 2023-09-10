Georgia State opens the season with two wins for the first time since 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Carroll rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Darren Grainger added 142 yards on the ground and a score, and Georgia State beat UConn 35-14. Georgia State (2-0) opened the season with two wins for the first time since 2019 when it knocked off Tennessee and Furman. Carroll was coming off a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-35 win against Rhode Island. Georgia State rolled up 247 yards of offense in the first half and capitalized on two UConn turnovers to lead 21-0 at the break. UConn had just 88 yards in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.