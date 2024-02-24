Georgia State names former longtime Georgia assistant Dell McGee as coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Dell McGee, who spent eight years as an assistant at Georgia, has been named Georgia State coach. McGee, a Georgia native, replaces Shawn Elliott, who made a surprise decision on Feb. 15 to leave Georgia State and accept a position as assistant coach at South Carolina. Elliott’s abrupt resignation forced the Panthers to delay plans for spring football practice. McGee was named running backs coach on Kirby Smart’s first Georgia staff in 2016 and was valuable as a recruiter and coach for the Bulldogs’ rise in the Southeastern Conference.

