Georgia State fends off Charlotte behind Grainger’s 3TDs in 41-25 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for 461 yards and three touchdowns and and Georgia State never trailed in its 41-25 win over Charlotte. Trailing 34-10, Charlotte got within 34-25 in just a matter of minutes to close the third quarter. Jalon Jones’ 58-yard touchdown run occurred with 2:21 left in the third quarter. Then, after holding the Panthers to a three-and-out, Henry Rutledge returned the punt 46 yards for a touchdown less than a minute later. The Panthers’ offense responded driving 75 yards in eight plays and sealed the win he threw a 38-yard touchdown to Robert Lewis for the final margin.

