Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott resigns, heading to South Carolina as assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has abruptly postponed spring football practice after Shawn Elliott became the latest head coach to accept an assistant’s job at another school. Elliott is headed to South Carolina as tight ends coach, pending the expected approval from the university’s board of trustees at a Friday morning meeting. The Panthers, meanwhile, are scrambling to find a successor after the unexpected loss of the coach who guided the Sun Belt Conference school to five bowl games in his seven-year tenure. The school was forced to postpone spring practice, which had started on Tuesday, as well as its March 7 spring game.

