Georgia star TE Brock Bowers returns for No. 1 Bulldogs after ankle surgery

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia star Brock Bowers has returned for the No. 1 Bulldogs after missing just two games recovering from ankle surgery. The dynamic tight end showed no signs of a high ankle sprain as he warmed up for the game against No. 10 Ole Miss. Bowers was injured an Oct. 14 victory at Vanderbilt. He underwent a TightRope procedure, which stabilizes the ankle with surgical thread rather than rigid screws and generally reduces the rehab time to four-to-six weeks. A huge roar went up from the crowd when Bowers was announced as part of the starting lineup.

