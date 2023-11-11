Georgia star TE Brock Bowers ready to go for No. 1 Bulldogs after ankle surgery

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia star Brock Bowers is suited up and ready to go as the No. 1 Bulldogs get ready to host No. 10 Ole Miss. The dynamic tight end went through pregame warmups at Sanford Stadium, showing no signs of the high ankle sprain that required surgery less than a month ago. Bowers has missed just two games since injuring his left ankle in an Oct. 14 victory at Vanderbilt. A huge roar went up from the crowd when Bowers was announced as part of the starting lineup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.