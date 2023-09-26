Georgia sprinter Matthew Boling turns pro, remains on fast track since prep performance went viral

Sprinter Matthew Boling is making big changes this offseason. He’s leaving the University of Georgia to turn pro with a focus on making the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics. He also is working with a new coach. The 23-year-old Boling has been on the fast track toward this goal since he burst on the scene with a performance that went viral more than four years ago. Back then, Boling made headlines by breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters as a high schooler. Along with it came the inevitable comparisons to Jamaican great Usain Bolt.

