Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton announce plans to enter NFL draft

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have announced plans to enter the NFL draft. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. Milton finished second on the team with 790 yards. He closed his college career with three consecutive two-touchdown games.

