Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton announce plans to enter NFL draft

By The Associated Press
Georgia running back Kendall Milton, throws oranges from his MVP trophy after Georgia defeated Florida State in the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have announced plans to enter the NFL draft. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. Milton finished second on the team with 790 yards. He closed his college career with three consecutive two-touchdown games.

