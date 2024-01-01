Georgia running back Kendall Milton announces plans to enter NFL draft after strong finish to season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running back Kendall Milton, who capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl, says he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. He finished second on the team with 790 yards rushing, behind Daijun Edwards’ 880. He closed his college career with three consecutive two-touchdown games.

